Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

