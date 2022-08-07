Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

GD opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

