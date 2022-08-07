Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after buying an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 709.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 332,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 291,475 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $268,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 57.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

