Cowen Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 135.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.