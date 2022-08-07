Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.71. Creative Medical Technology shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 227,641 shares changing hands.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

