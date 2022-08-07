CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $123,807.71 and approximately $708.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

