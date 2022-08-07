Credit Suisse Group Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $63.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of KBR opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KBR by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 61,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

