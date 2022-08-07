Credit Suisse Group Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Target Price to GBX 240

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).
LON:DLG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.21. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.08.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
