Critical Analysis: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.58 $1.42 million ($0.03) -263.00 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.22 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -13.13

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. InfuSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InfuSystem and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem -0.55% -1.26% -0.61% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.78% -18.85% -9.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfuSystem beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, VTRAC lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne, and other skin conditions. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

