Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $31.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $923.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

