Crust Network Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $732,755.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

