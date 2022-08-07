Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $975,156.39 and $9,812.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,290.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00132813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00066562 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

