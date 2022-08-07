CryptoBlades Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00007990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $621,756.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,951 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.