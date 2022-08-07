Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LMBS stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

