Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

