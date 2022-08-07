Csenge Advisory Group Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

