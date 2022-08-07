Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 18,819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,378,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

