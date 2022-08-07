Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VLUE opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

