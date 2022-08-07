Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,892 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

