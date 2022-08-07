CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of CSX worth $359,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

