Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

