CumRocket (CUMMIES) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, CumRocket has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $13,238.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00648725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014469 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

