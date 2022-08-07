Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AN opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,867 shares of company stock worth $79,891,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.