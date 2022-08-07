Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
