Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. Mosaic accounts for about 4.6% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

