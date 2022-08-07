Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

