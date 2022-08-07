Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.68% of Curtiss-Wright worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

