CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $102.77 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

