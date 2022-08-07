CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Shares of AON opened at $287.53 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

