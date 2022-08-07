CX Institutional Grows Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

