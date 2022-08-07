CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after buying an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,057,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

