CX Institutional Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 134,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 429,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,688,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.