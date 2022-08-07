CX Institutional Has $23.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after buying an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,072,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 201,285 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IUSG opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

