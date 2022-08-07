CX Institutional Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CX Institutional decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,267 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,096,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

