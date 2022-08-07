CX Institutional Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

