CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.