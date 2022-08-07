CX Institutional Invests $4.27 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 172.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.9% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 734,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

