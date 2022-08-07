CX Institutional Purchases 5,129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO opened at $217.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

