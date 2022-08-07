CX Institutional Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

