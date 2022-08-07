CX Institutional Takes $10.23 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

