Dacxi (DACXI) Price Down 18% This Week

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Dacxi has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Dacxi has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $76,711.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00761769 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dacxi Coin Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Dacxi
