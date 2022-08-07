Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $290.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

