DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $229.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. DAOstack has a market cap of $340,578.65 and approximately $229.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.73 or 0.99944683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028247 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

