DAPS Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 93.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $228,905.22 and approximately $73.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00175472 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.
DAPS Coin Coin Profile
DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DAPS Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
