DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $237,124.95 and $62.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 93.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00175075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034002 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

