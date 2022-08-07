Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 2.2 %

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dassault Systèmes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASTY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($43.30) to €43.00 ($44.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.55) to €46.50 ($47.94) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($44.33) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.55) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

