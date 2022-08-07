DATx Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $11,505.38 and $2,477.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

