Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.82 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $74.82 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

