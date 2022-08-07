DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Tops $690.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $159,473.90 and $690.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008205 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005252 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004107 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

