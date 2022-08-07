Decentraland Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004553 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $165.32 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067651 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,575,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,429,597 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.